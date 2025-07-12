Thenjipalam: Calicut University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malabar CO-OP Tech, Parappanangady, to jointly develop advanced supercapacitors. These high-capacity, polymer RGO-based devices are intended for use in electric vehicles, defence systems, smart grid storage and railway applications.

The collaboration marks a step forward in energy storage technology, with authorities expressing confidence that it could spark a revolution in the sector.

According to university officials concerned, materials developed through research conducted in association with the Department of Chemistry have demonstrated a capacitance of 490 F/g and 99% cycling stability--metrics that signal a promising leap in supercapacitor performance.

This initiative represents India’s first high-tech energy storage project undertaken through such a university-industry collaboration. Malabar CO-OP Tech has committed an initial investment of Rs.2 crore for testing, pilot production and prototype development.

The MoU signing event was attended by Calicut University Registrar Dr Dinoj Sebastian; Chemistry Department professors Dr A I Yahya and Dr N N Binitha; CO-OP Tech Project Director M K Jaison; President T. Karthikeyan ; Assis Chembayil and Sajeed Naduthody.

