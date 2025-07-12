Kozhikode: The office of the North Zone Inspector General of Police, located within the District Police Headquarters in Nadakkavu, is facing a persistent nuisance from an Asian palm civet (locally known as marappatti). The problem is especially severe on the roof of the IG’s office, where the animal has been residing.

The stench of civet urine and droppings has become unbearable, prompting the police to seek assistance from the Forest Department to remove the protected species without harm. Responding to the request, a team from the Forest Department in Mathottam reached the site with a trap cage. Since the Asian palm civet is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, officials emphasised that it must be captured alive and relocated safely.

However, accessing the rooftop where the animal is believed to be hiding posed a challenge. Forest officials were unable to reach the elevated roof platform and sought the help of the Fire and Rescue Department. A team from the Beach Fire Station arrived soon, placed a ladder and helped install the cage on the roof.

According to IG office staff, it is common for civet, which are nocturnal animals, to deliver their young in rooftop spaces. The babies often scurry about, creating disturbances and adding to the nuisance.