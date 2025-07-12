Mavungaal: Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Friday inaugurated a major afforestation initiative by planting a sapling on a three-acre plot owned by the Ajanoor Panchayat near the Mavungaal Anandashramam.

The event was presided over by District Panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan. Ajanoor Panchayat President T Shobha, Vice President K Sabeesh, Standing Committee Chairpersons K Krishnan, Sheeba Ummer, and K Meena, Kanhangad Block Panchayat member M G Pushpa, Panchayat Member K R Sreedevi, Nava Kerala Mission District Coordinator K Balakrishnan; along with Moolakkandam Prabhakaran, Kareem Chandera, Ekkaal Kunjiraman, Basheer Vellikkothu, Prasad Midhila, P P Raju, and Panchayat Secretary K H Aneesh Kumar were also present and spoke at the function.

The project, being developed under the Anandabhavanam initiative, will become the largest green islet in the district. Around 1,000 tree saplings, provided by the Social Forestry Department under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, will be planted as part of this effort.