Thiruvananthapuram: Despite orders from the Kerala High Court and the state government, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has failed to take action against the installation of flex boards and banners that block access along city roads and footpaths, thereby violating these directives.

The corporation maintains that its responsibility in this regard ends once complaints are lodged with the concerned police station. The city, especially from Statue to Pulimoodu and Thampanoor to Aristo Junction, remains filled with posters, flags, and banners blocking pedestrian pathways.

Brick blocks and flex boards installed by occupying the footpath near University College. Photo: Manorama

Flex boards continue to obstruct movement in front of key areas, including PMG, Statue, Public Office, Palayam, and even the Secretariat. At traffic islands, medians, and major junctions, unauthorised boards of various sizes have taken over the space, often blocking the view of road users. Many organisations have not even removed the flex boards that were put up to announce the Bharat Bandh observed a few days ago.