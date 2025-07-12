Pantheerankavu: A cannabis plant secretly cultivated on the rooftop of a house in Pantheerankavu was seized by the police late Friday night. The suspect fled the scene upon noticing the approaching officers.

The accused, Koodathingal N P Shafeeq (27), a native of Peruvayal Mala, had been living in a rented house in Kalariparambu near Perumannapoyil Thazhathu. He was found to be growing a cannabis plant over seven feet tall on the terrace.

Acting on a tip-off from the Special Anti-Narcotics Squad, the Pantheerankavu police reached the house around 10 PM. On spotting the police team, Shafeeq escaped through the backside.

The operation, led by SI Prashanth, included DANSAF Sub-Inspector I K Abdurahman and ASIs Aneesh Moosan Veedu and Sunoj Karayil. The team entered the premises and seized the cannabis plant, which had matured to the flowering stage

A case has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to trace the suspect.

