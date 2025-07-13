Thrissur: A staff member of a private de-addiction centre was arrested with 4.5 grams of methamphetamine on Sunday.

The accused is Vivek (25) alias Dooli Vivek, a resident of Chettarikal. Vivek had been working at a private de-addiction centre in Karukutty and was allegedly selling narcotics to patients without the knowledge of the authorities. Based on a tip-off, officials conducted an investigation and apprehended him at Chettarikal.

He is said to be a key figure in the drug network operating around Angamaly. The Excise department had recently busted several drug-related cases in the Angamaly-Aluva region, which led them to uncover information about Vivek. He reportedly used the code word ‘point’ to sell methamphetamine. It was sold in retail at the rate of ₹3,000 per 0.5 grams.

Vivek is also an accused in earlier cases related to drug use and physical assault.

The team that arrested him was led by Chalakudy Range Excise Inspector Harish C U. The team also included Assistant Excise Inspector Shafeeq T A, Chief Excise Officers Pranesh P P, Ajith P A, Aneesh Chandran, Muhammed Shan, and WCEO Kavya K S.