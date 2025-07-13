Iritty: A Malabar pied hornbill (locally known as Pandan Vezhambal) found in distress near Mudayrinji has been rescued and treated by the Forest Department.

The bird, lying in distress on the grass, was first spotted by Jins Mathai of Orappankuzhy Mattahil and his siblings, Jibin and Jitta, while they were out grazing their cow. On an alert raised by them, a team led by Iritty Range Forest Officer C Sunil Kumar reached the spot and took over the injured hornbill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bird, which had sustained injuries, was taken to the Charal Veterinary Clinic, where it was treated under the supervision of veterinary surgeon Dr Sharanya. It is currently under the care of the Forest Department and will be released back into the wild once it makes a full recovery.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.