Thiruvananthapuram: Defending the instances of students washing their teachers' feet during 'Gurupooja' ceremonies, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday said it was part of Indian culture and tradition. His statement comes amid strong opposition from the state government over such rituals being conducted in schools managed by the Bharatiya Vidya Niketan.

“It is our culture to offer flowers at the feet of our guru. Some people have objected to it — I don’t understand from which culture they come,” the Governor said while speaking at a Balagokulam event in Balaramapuram, Thiruvananthapuram. “In Kasaragod, even the police asked why it was performed. This is our samskara, the culture of our country. If we forget it, we forget ourselves. We will be nowhere in this world,” he added.

Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said the government has received reports of students washing teachers' feet at Saraswathi Vidyalayam in Bandadka, Kasaragod, and Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Sainik School in Mavelikara, Alappuzha. Both are CBSE-affiliated schools and managed by the Bharatiya Vidya Niketan.

“Strict measures will be taken to ensure such practices are not repeated in educational institutions,” the minister said in a statement on Saturday. “The Department of Public Education has the authority to act against schools under any syllabus if they violate the Right to Education Act or government regulations.” He added that the Director of Public Education has been instructed to seek an explanation from the schools concerned.

Responding to the controversy, Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Sainik School told Onmanorama that the ceremony was part of their annual Guru Purnima celebrations. “We conduct Gurupooja every year. This time, the celebration was held a day late due to the Bharat Bandh,” said Balu, a staff member. “No one is forced to take part. The rituals are performed willingly,” he added, alleging that the controversy was politically motivated.