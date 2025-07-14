The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Monday. The weather agency forecast heavier rain across the northern districts from Wednesday onwards.

Yellow alert in districts
July 15 (Tuesday): Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
July 16 (Wednesday): Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.
July 17 (Thursday): Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Orange alert in districts
July 16 (Wednesday): Kannur and Kasaragod
July 17 (Thursday): Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod

Winds may reach speeds of up to 60 kmph, posing further risks, especially along the coast. Authorities have extended the ban on fishing due to continued rough sea conditions.

