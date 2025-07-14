Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has initiated steps to completely exempt the Vigilance Department from the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The move to keep the functioning of the Vigilance wing confidential follows a series of RTI applications seeking documents related to several controversial cases, including the suicide of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

The decision is also driven by concerns raised by several ministers over the public disclosure of case details handled by the Vigilance department.

The proposal to exclude the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau from the RTI Act follows a letter sent by the Vigilance Director to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on January 11 this year. It called for a notification to exempt the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau from the purview of Section 24 of the RTI Act. The Law Department is currently examining the proposal.

Although the opinion of the State Information Commission should be sought before taking such critical decisions, this requirement is often overlooked. Meanwhile, the Commission, on its part, remains silent on the matter.

Pooram fiasco report withheld

Meanwhile, the state government has declined to release the report submitted by the State Police Chief on the Thrissur Pooram security lapse. Responding to an RTI application, the Home Department has stated that the report contains sensitive information and therefore cannot be disclosed.

Agencies already exempt from RTI Act

GST Intelligence

Intelligence Bureau

Directorate of Enforcement

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Narcotics Control Bureau

Special Branch

Crime Branch

District Special Branch

Crime Records Bureau

Home Department