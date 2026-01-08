Rajakkad: After watching his sole means of livelihood go up in flames for the third time in two years, Rajesh, a resident of Chuzhikkamthottiyil in Mullakkanam, has decided to approach the High Court, alleging that antisocial elements are targeting him with impunity and seeking police protection.

Rajesh's autorickshaw has been set on fire on three occasions over the past two years. With no motorable road access to his house, he was forced to park the vehicle at night in the yard of a neighbour's residence, where all three arson attacks took place.

Following the second incident, in which the autorickshaw was completely gutted, Rajesh borrowed money and mortgaged the gold ornaments of his wife, Sheeja, to raise ₹3 lakh to purchase another vehicle. However, this autorickshaw was also set ablaze and destroyed on the night of December 17.

CCTV cameras installed near the parking area captured visuals of a helmeted and masked man carrying an umbrella, setting the vehicle on fire. Though Rajesh submitted the footage along with a complaint at the Rajakkad police station, the accused has not yet been identified.

Rajesh said he had earlier approached the Chief Minister and the District Police Chief in October, citing threats to his life and the earlier arson attacks. Based on a complaint filed with the Superintendent of Police, he was summoned to the DySP office in Munnar, where his statement was recorded. However, he alleged that no further action followed, and the third attack occurred thereafter.

Rajesh said he had earlier been involved in a verbal altercation with a few individuals over a notice issued during the Onam celebrations held at Mullakkanam in 2024. Following the incident, he was allegedly threatened that he would not be allowed to operate his autorickshaw in the area. All three arson attacks occurred after this episode.

Rajesh has alleged political interference to protect the accused, whom he claims has links with the ruling party. The police, however, maintain that an investigation is under way.