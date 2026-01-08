Thiruvananthapuram: The Railway Ministry has approved additional stoppages for more than 15 trains in Kerala following a request by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the party said on Thursday.

According to a BJP statement, the new stoppages span stations from Dhanuvachapuram and Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram to Vadakara (Kozhikode) and Kannur in the northern part of the state. The approvals were granted for public convenience, the party said.

The BJP also released a copy of a letter sent by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Chandrasekhar, confirming the approvals. In the letter, Vaishnaw referred to Chandrasekhar’s request dated December 15, 2025, seeking additional train stoppages across Kerala.

“Kindly refer to your letter dated December 15, 2025 regarding train stoppages at various stations in Kerala for public convenience. You would be pleased to know that various train stoppages have been approved in the state of Kerala, which is enclosed herewith as annexure,” the minister said in the letter.

Reacting to the development, Chandrasekhar said the requests were received through the BJP’s Vikasita Keralam help desk, where passengers had raised concerns about travel difficulties. In a post on social media, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for what he described as a swift response to the demands raised by the people of Kerala.