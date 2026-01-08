Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded a 12.8 per cent rise in vehicle registrations in 2025, with electric vehicles seeing a sharp increase, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), a total of 8,78,863 vehicles were registered in the state last year, compared to over 7.79 lakh in 2024. The number of registrations stood at 7.59 lakh in 2023.

Electric vehicle registrations saw a significant jump during the year. As many as 1,06,993 electric vehicles were registered in 2025, accounting for 12.1 per cent of all vehicles registered in the state. This marked a 28.5 per cent increase from 2024, when 83,268 electric vehicles were registered.

Two-wheelers continued to dominate new registrations, with 5.72 lakh vehicles added to Kerala’s roads in 2025. The state also registered 2,36,435 motor cars and 10,827 motor cabs during the year.

The MVD said the total number of vehicles with valid registration issued from Kerala has now reached 1,88,92,383.