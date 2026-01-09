Key events in Kerala today: India International Travel Mart Exhibition, musical concert mark Jan 9
Bharatanatyam performance by Keerthana Menon and Anand Raj as part of the Soorya Festival in Thiruvananthapuram; fourth National GST Symposium in Kollam; Kerala Rationalist Association State Conference Exhibition in Kottayam; an exhibition of clay sculptures, 'Whispering Clay', by Vimoo Sanghvi in Kochi; inauguration of the state-level Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration by the Indo-Arab Confederation Council, by Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, in Kozhikode; are some of the events in Kerala on January 09, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Nemom Victory School: Inauguration of the valedictory function for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations by Speaker A.N. Shamseer, 9:30 am.
- Kovalam Hotel Udayasamudra: Fourth National GST Symposium, 10:00 am.
- Kerala Legislative Assembly Complex: Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, 10:00 am.
- Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Commemoration of K Gopakumar, Chief Photographer of Chandrika daily, 11:00 am.
- Thiruvananthapuram Men's Club: Meeting of the All India Central Paramilitary Forces Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, 11:00 am.
- Thycaud Ganesham: Bharatanatyam performance by Keerthana Menon and Anand Raj as part of the Soorya Festival, 6:45 pm.
Kollam
- Sopanam Auditorium: Kerala Rationalist Association State Conference Exhibition at 4:30 pm.
Kottayam
- District Planning Committee Conference Hall: Meeting of the heads of local self-government institutions in the district – 10:30 am.
- Baker Hill Siri Auditorium: Kottayam Senior Citizens' Forum Christmas and New Year Celebration. Kathakali performance 'Abraham's Sacrifice' – 5:00 pm.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Town Hall: 'Theeradarshanam', a seminar organized by the Fishermen Welfare Board to evaluate welfare schemes – 9:30 am.
- Collectorate Conference Hall: A meeting of office-bearers and volunteers from related organizations to gather suggestions on the future activities of the State Senior Citizens Commission – 10:00 am.
- Kakkanad Jain University Campus: International conference on the water hyacinth menace, jointly organized by Future Kerala Mission and Jain University. Seminar on 'International Approach to Water Hyacinth Control' by Minister P Prasad – 9:30 am. Seminar on 'Role of International Institutions' – 11:45 am. Session on 'Best Control Mechanisms in India' – 1:45 pm.
- Ernakulam Maharajas College Stadium: MLA Cup competitions led by T J Vinod MLA – 7:00 am, Closing ceremony – 4:00 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Inauguration of the Dance Festival, organized jointly by Dharani and Chavara – by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan at 5:30 pm. Bharatanatyam performance by C P Sathyajith & the Chennai Bharata Kalanjali Troupe at 6:30 pm.
- Ernakulam Sree Ayyappan Kovil: Makaravilakku Festival, Flag hoisting – 9:00 am.
- Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium: India International Travel Mart Exhibition – 11:00 am.
- Ernakulam Bharath Hotel: P N Prasannakumar commemoration and award ceremony, organized by Ernakulam Press Club and P. N. Prasannakumar Foundation. Participants: Dr C V Ananda Bose, Ramesh Chennithala, Thomas Jacob – 5:00 pm.
- Cochin Shipyard Domino Club: Music and dance program by artists from Uttarakhand, organized by the South Zone Cultural Centre and Cochin International Foundation – 6:00 pm.
- Kaloor Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram (Cultural Centre): Pusthakakkoodu (Book Nest) – Lecture by P N Gopakrishnan – 5:30 pm.
- Thrippunithura Puthiyakavu Ground: Inauguration of the Solar Exhibition by the Masters Association – 11:00 am.
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay', an exhibition of clay sculptures by Vimoo Sanghvi – 11:00 am.
- Fort Kochi Lawton Exhibition Hall: 'One Another – 3' exhibition – 10:00 am.
- Sreevedi Manimandapam, BHS Road, Thrippunithura: Nrithya Sangeetha Utsav by Kalyana Krishna Foundation – Kathakali at 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Calicut Trade Centre: Inauguration of the Southern Dairy and Food Conclave – by the Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry Ministers from 6 South Indian states at 10:20 am.
- Thali Jubilee Hall: Inauguration of the state conference of the Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary School Laboratory Technical Assistants' Union by P T A Raheem MLA at 10:00 am.
- Valiyangadi: C H Haridas commemoration, organised by the National Head Load Workers' Union, at 10:00 am.
- Alakapuri: Inauguration of the state-level Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration by the Indo-Arab Confederation Council, by Minister P A Mohamed Riyas at 4:00 pm.
- Alakapuri: Release of R J Sajith's book 'Afraaj – Swathanthryathinte Shabdam' (Afraaj – The Voice of Freedom) by former Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at 6:00 pm.
- Town Hall: 'Dil Ki Awaaz' Rafi Night musical concert, organised by the Mohammed Rafi Fans association, at 6:00 pm.
