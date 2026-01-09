The Excise Department on Friday arrested a KSRTC conductor for possessing 1.5 litres of illicitly brewed liquor. The accused has been identified as Shibu, 51, a native of Neeleswaram in Kottarakkara.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise Narcotic Enforcement Squad arrested Shibu around 2 pm near the enquiry counter at the Adimali KSRTC bus stand. The illicit liquor was found concealed in bottles inside a bag. At the time, he was reportedly on his way to Munnar to report for duty.

According to Assistant Excise Inspector Biju Mathew, the accused told officials that he had bought the spurious liquor from his native place for ₹1,500 for personal consumption.

Shibu was produced before the Adimali court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation has been handed over to the Adimali Range Office.