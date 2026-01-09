Kottayam: Malayali supermodel Nidhi Suresh tied the knot with her Jewish partner, Noah, in an intimate wedding ceremony held on the scenic banks of Vembanad Lake. The supermodel, who is the global face of international cosmetic brand L'Oreal, chose the picturesque backwater destination of Kumarakom for her special day.

The wedding celebrations were spread over two days at the iconic Kumarakom Lake Resort, where all 65 rooms were booked exclusively for the couple's guests. The event was attended by over 150 invitees, including more than 100 foreign nationals.

Based in the United States, Nidhi and Noah selected Kumarakom as their dream wedding destination, drawn by its natural beauty and serene charm. The couple met in the US and had been dating for some time before tying the knot.

Nidhi, who has won several accolades, including Vogue's Model of the Year, has also appeared in Bollywood films such as Kash and Gangubai Kathiawadi.