Idukki: Munnar police on Friday arrested two men for assaulting a 46-year-old woman and breaking her arm, allegedly due to a grudge against her son. The accused have been identified as J Suresh, 36, and Nandakumar, 25, both natives of the Mattupetty Top Division. The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

According to police, the accused had an altercation with the woman's son after consuming alcohol a day earlier. Nursing resentment over the dispute, they allegedly attacked the woman in retaliation. Police said the accused stopped her in the Mattupetty area while she was returning home from town and assaulted her with an iron rod, causing a fracture to her arm.

Local residents rushed the injured woman to a hospital. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Munnar. The accused were produced before the Devikulam court and remanded to judicial custody.