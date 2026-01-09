Palakkad: Think twice before you toss them aside as worthless waste. Coconut shells have suddenly turned into a sought-after commodity, with shops now openly advertising their purchase.

Boards announcing rates of up to ₹28 per kilogram have begun appearing outside shops. One such display board has come up in front of a shop near Valiyangadi in Palakkad, which, in turn, has drawn attention to the growing market for coconut shells.

Even amidst this rising prices, however, some have attempted to buy coconut shells at throwaway rates of around ₹15 per kilogram or ₹50 per sack. The public display of higher prices has helped curb such exploitation and ensure better returns for those selling coconut shells. Traders from Valiyangadi sell the shells to wholesale vendors in Tamil Nadu at a price of ₹30 per kilogram, allowing a margin of about ₹2 per kilogram.

While coconut prices in the open market have dipped slightly in recent weeks to around ₹58–60 per kilogram, shell prices have remained steady. Traders say that although coconut shells were once in short supply, availability has now improved enough to meet current demand.

Coconut shells are mainly collected for the production of activated carbon, a key material used in gold extraction in mines and in water purification. Charcoal derived from coconut shells is the core ingredient in activated carbon. Indian activated carbon is widely preferred by several countries for gold recovery in mines. Its superior purification capacity and medicinal properties also make it popular in water treatment. In addition, coconut shell finds applications in cosmetics, beauty products and the manufacture of handicrafts.