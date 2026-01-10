Adimali: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after his vehicle plunged into a ravine while he was returning home after completing a fitness test.

The deceased was identified as Sajumon (50), son of the late Baby, of Perumnilath House, South Kathippara, Aayiram Acre South, Adimali. The incident occurred on Friday.

According to police, Sajumon had taken his auto-rickshaw for testing earlier in the day and was returning home via the Aayiram Acre–Kaithachal Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The auto veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ravine, falling nearly 40 feet and overturning several times before landing on top of him.

He was rushed to Adimali Taluk Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sajumon operated his auto-rickshaw from the stand opposite Kalarikkal Hypermarket on Kallarkutty Road in Adimali town. His mother is Molly.

He is survived by his wife Ambili, of the Palakkattuthottathil family, and two children: Anette, a nursing student in Mangaluru, and Alvin, a student at Basilios Engineering College, Nellimattom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funeral will be held at 4 pm on Saturday at the St Thomas Church cemetery, Aayiram Acre.