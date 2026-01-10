Pathanamthitta: The construction of a new bus waiting centre at Pallippadi near Mylapra Junction has drawn criticism from locals, who say the poorly planned structure is creating traffic chaos and safety hazards on one of the busiest roads in the area.

The shed is located on the Pallippadi–Njunnungalpadi road, which connects the national highway to Pathanamthitta town. Residents and business owners say buses stop at the shed block, blocking vehicles trying to enter the town, causing severe congestion both on the highway and on the approach road.

When vehicles stuck behind attempt to overtake the stationary buses, traffic on both sides is disrupted, often leading to accidents. The shed, built by the Public Works Department, has also obscured the location board for the area, making it difficult for travellers- especially those visiting during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season- to identify the site.

"The construction of the waiting shed is unscientific and we have already received numerous complaints. We will request the Public Works Department to relocate it further down the road. We will also demand the installation of a traffic signal here to ease congestion," said Wilson Thundiyath, president of Mylapra panchayat.