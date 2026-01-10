Kochi: Contradicting the Congress leadership’s earlier assertions of a ‘merit-based’ selection, Kochi Mayor VK Minimol has publicly attributed her new position to the “firm voice” and intervention of the Latin Catholic Church leadership, kicking off a new controversy.

Speaking at a reception organised by the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), Minimol stated that her elevation to the Mayor's post was a testament to the community's organisational strength.

In her address, the Mayor was explicit about the support she received from the clergy. “If I stand here today, it is because of the firm voice of the Latin community. My position as Kochi Mayor is proof that the community raised its voice for the community in this society... I know that all the Bishops spoke up for me. I express my gratitude to everyone,” Minimol said.

She further noted, “We all know that often, matters beyond eligibility decide many positions. To raise a voice about that, our organisational strength was able to succeed.”

The Mayor's comments stand in contrast to the stance taken by the Congress leadership immediately after the selection. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and Ernakulam DCC President Mohammed Shiyas had dismissed reports of communal pressure, maintaining that the decision was made strictly according to party norms and the candidates' merit. Shiyas was unavailable for comments on Minimol’s speech.

Meanwhile, Latin Church Archbishop Varghese Chakkalakkal said that there is nothing wrong in recommending Minimol’s name for the Mayor’s post. “It is not right to say ‘the Latin Church raised the voice’ but we may have recommended her name. It is quite natural to recommend when a member from our community gets an opportunity to grow. There is nothing wrong with that,” he told the media.

Latin church’s spokesperson and KRLCC Vice-President Joseph Jude said that before the election, the church has requested the Congress leadership to consider candidates from the Latin community, as Kochi is one of their strongholds. “It is quite natural to do that. There are around 27 councillors from our community. So, giving the Mayor’s position to a person from our community is reasonable. We have met VD Satheesan and requested the same. What Minimol said now is her way of expressing gratitude to the church. It does not mean we have pressurised the Congress,” Jude said.

Deepthi Mary Varghese demands answers

Minimol’s admission also brings the focus back to the exclusion of KPCC General Secretary, prominent leader Deepthi Mary Varghese, who was widely seen as a frontrunner for the mayoral post.

Reacting to Minimol’s speech, Varghese said that the Congress leadership should investigate if such interventions happened. “Earlier, there were allegations of the church’s intervention. If those were allegations back then, now it has become a reality. But the Congress party has a long-standing commitment to a secular and inclusive ethos that embraces every religion and caste. Should any individual deviate from these core values, it is a matter for the party’s internal leadership to investigate. I have no further comment on the issue at this stage,” Varghese said.

Following the announcement of mayoral candidates earlier, Deepthi had publicly expressed her dissatisfaction, pointing out that Satheesan had personally asked her to lead the UDF’s election campaign in the corporation.

At the time, she stated that, since she was entrusted with leading the campaign but bypassed for the post after the victory, it was up to the Opposition Leader to explain the decision.

With the new Mayor now acknowledging the decisive role played by the Church leadership, the debate over the influence of community equations versus party merit in the selection process has resurfaced.