Idukki: Days after the murder of a 38-year-old woman in Upputhara, her husband—who had been absconding—was found hanging from a tree near his residence on Saturday. The deceased is Subin, a native of MC Kavala in Valakode, Upputhara. His body was recovered around noon after police intensified the search to trace him.

On Tuesday, Subin’s wife, Rajani, was found dead in a pool of blood inside their house at MC Kavala. Her skull had been fractured after being struck with an iron rod. Police said she died due to excessive bleeding caused by a severe head injury. The iron rod used in the attack was recovered from the house on the same day.

The crime came to light around 4 pm on Tuesday when the couple’s younger son, Rajeev, returned home from school and discovered his mother’s body. Police later confirmed that Subin was responsible for the murder.

Following the incident, Subin went into hiding. During the investigation, police tracked his mobile tower location, which indicated his presence near his house. Search operations were subsequently intensified in the Mathaippara, MC Kavala, and Kuriyankandam areas. According to police, Subin had crossed into Tamil Nadu before returning home on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, searches were conducted with the assistance of a sniffer dog. A special investigation team, supported by local police, was overseeing the probe.

As there was no change in Subin’s mobile tower location since Saturday morning, investigators suspected that he may have ended his life. Shortly thereafter, he was found hanging near his residence.

Subin and Rajani are survived by three children—Revathi, a degree student; Ratin, a Plus Two student; and Rajeev, a Class 10 student.