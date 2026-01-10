The Kerala Parkeeshabhavan has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026. The online application will be open for candidates till January 12, 10 am. Earlier, the deadline was on January 7.

The exam is held in four categories: 1) Lower Primary classes, 2) Upper Primary Classes, 3) High School, 4) Language teachers – Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (Up to UP classes), and Specialist teachers (art, craft, and physical education)

Eligibility

There is no age limit for attending KTET. The candidate must be an Indian citizen, and those with qualifications recognized by the Kerala Government, NCTE, or SCERT Kerala are eligible to apply. Check the category-wise eligibility criteria.

Category 1 – Lower Primary ( Classes 1 to 5)

Candidates must have any one of the following qualifications.

45% mark in Higher Secondary( or equivalent Senior secondary). Candidates must be holders of trained teachers certificate issued by Kerala Government Parkeesha Bhavan, OR pass Diploma in Education (TTC/D ed).

Higher Secondary with minimum 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed).

Higher Secondary with minimum 50% marks and 4-year B.El.Ed (Bachelor of Elementary Education).

Higher Secondary with minimum 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Special Education.

Candidates with minimum 50% marks in Higher Secondary and 2-year B.Ed can also apply under revised norms (as per government order dated 01.03.2012).

Category 2 - Upper Primary (Classes 6 to 8)

(any one of the following):

B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. with at least 45% marks and 2-year D.El.Ed.

B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. with at least 45% marks and 1-year B.Ed.

Higher Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.El.Ed.

Higher Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

D.Ed/B.Ed holders with relevant subject combination are also eligible. Final year students of these courses are also permitted to apply.

Category 3 - High School (Classes 9 and 10)

Bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 45% marks and B.Ed in that subject.

M.Sc, B.Ed holders from NCERT-recognized RIEs (in relevant subjects) are eligible.

For specific languages (Arabic, Urdu, etc.), candidates with relevant degrees and LTTC are eligible.

Candidates with 50% marks and integrated M.Sc.Ed or 45% with D.Ed are also eligible, depending on subject and teaching level.

Category 4 - Language Teachers and Specialist Subjects

For subjects like Arabic, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Physical Education, Art, and Music, candidates must have the qualifications specified in Kerala Government orders or NCTE norms.

For example: Language teachers: Degree in the subject + required teacher training (e.g., LTTC). Physical Education: B.P.Ed. Art/Music: Recognized diploma/degree from approved institutions.

How to Apply?

Step 1 : Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2 : Click on the ‘New Registration’ link under KTET June 2026.

Step 3 : Fill in the online application form with correct personal details, exam category, educational qualifications, and communication information.

Step 4 : Upload required documents: Recent passport-size photograph (as per dimensions and size guidelines).Signature (if asked). Any other documents specified in the instructions.

Step 5 : Verify the application and submit it for confirmation. Once confirmed, no further changes can be made.

Step 6 : Pay the application fee online via SBI e-Pay: General/OBC: ₹500. SC/ST/Differently-abled: ₹250. Payment can be made using debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Step 7 : Take a printout of the application form and payment receipt for future reference.

For any queries, contact: 0471-2546800, 0471-2546823; email- ktet.helpdesk@gmail.com