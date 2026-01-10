Palakkad: Two more children have come up with complaints against the Palakkad teacher who was booked for sexually assaulting his 12-year-old male student after forcing him to drink liquor at Malampuzha. The accused L Anil (31), a native of Vadavannur in Kollengode and a Sanskrit teacher, is currently at Chittur jail after a court here remanded him in judicial custody.

On Friday, two more children, aged 11 and 12, recorded their statements against Anil before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). With this, the number of students who filed complaints against the teacher climbed to seven. Among the complainants, two are from the Scheduled Caste community.

The children opened up about their ordeal during a counselling session conducted by the CWC. Following this, CWC filed a complaint with the Malampuzha police.

In the statement to CWC, the children revealed that Anil sexually abused them at the school and in his quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, police recovered obscene visuals of children from Anil’s mobile phone. He will be booked for recording obscene visuals and for the fresh complaints, said police.

It was on January 4, the Malampuzha police arrested Anil for sexually assaulting the 12-year-old boy. A day after his arrest, the General Education Department suspended him from service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his report to the deputy director of the education department, the Assistant Education Officer (AEO) recommended disqualifying the school management after finding serious lapses in reporting the crime.

The accused had been working at the school for six years. The alleged crime, which led to his arrest, reportedly took place on November 29, 2025. As per the case, Anil had lured the student on the pretext of giving him a treat for winning a competition. He bought the boy a biriyani, after which he took him to a rented house where he sexually assaulted the minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was charged with rape, kidnapping, provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, rape by a public servant, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and forcing a minor to consume alcohol.