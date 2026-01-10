Kochi: As construction nears completion on the Aroor–Thuravoor elevated road along the national highway, authorities have begun installing noise barriers to reduce sound pollution in nearby areas.

The barriers are designed to curb the intense noise expected once the bridge opens to traffic, bringing sound levels down from around 30 decibels to about 10 decibels. They will be installed along both sides of the 12.75-km, six-lane elevated stretch, covering a total length of 25.5 km. Each structure includes a 40-cm-high wall topped with an additional 1.5-metre barrier.

Installation has already begun in the Thuravoor and Kuthiathode sections. The barriers are meant to protect nearby houses, hospitals, schools and commercial establishments from traffic noise such as honking, engine sounds and the rumble of vehicles moving at high speeds.