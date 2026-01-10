Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday to attend the BJP state core committee meeting. He will also hold discussions with BJP councillors who led the party to a landslide victory in the local body polls in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

In connection with his visit, traffic restrictions have been imposed in the city for two days—Saturday and Sunday. The regulations will be in force on Saturday from 7 pm to 11.30 pm and on Sunday from 7 am to 6 pm.

As part of the restrictions, vehicle parking will not be permitted on either side of the roads tonight at the following locations: Domestic Airport, All Saints, Chacka, Pettah, Pallimukku, Pattoor, General Hospital, Aasan Square, Panchapura, Bakery Flyover, Panavila, Kalabhavan Mani Road, Women’s College and Guest House Road.

Similarly, on Sunday, from 7 am to 6 pm, parking will be prohibited on both sides of the roads at key locations across the city, including Women’s College, Thycaud, Thampanoor Flyover, Choorakkattupalayam, Power House Road, Thakaraparambu Flyover, Sreekanteswaram Park, SP Fort, Mithranandapuram, Vazhapally Road, Mararji Bhavan Road, NORKA Junction, Music College Road, Vazhuthacaud, PHQ, Althara Junction, Vellayambalam, TTC, Golf Links, Udaya Palace Road, Ponnara Park, Aristo Junction, Model School Junction, Panavila, Bakery Flyover, Panchapura, Aasan Square, General Hospital, Pattoor, Pallimukku, Pettah, Chacka, All Saints, Shanghumugham and the Domestic Airport Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles parked on roads where restrictions are in force will be removed, and legal action will be taken. Those travelling to the airport or railway stations are advised to plan their journeys in advance. For queries related to traffic restrictions, contact: 0471 2558731, 9497930055.