Chakkarakkal: The demand has intensified for linking the Vaaram EMS Road with the service road of the National Hhighway.

A major road once used daily by hundreds of vehicles now remains blocked due to national highway development works. The closure of the road connecting Vaaram, Kombra and Vaaram town has caused immense hardship to residents. Even pedestrian movement has been disrupted.

Linking this road in Division 14 of Kannur Corporation with the service road of the national highway would benefit many families and students.

The road, which was highly useful in connecting Vaaram town, Vaaram Kadaankodu, Valiyannoor and Purathil with Kannur town and Pallipram Kakkad Road, while also shortening travel distance, became defunct with the advent of the national highway.

Local residents argue that linking EMS Road with the service road would help ease travel difficulties to some extent and reduce congestion along stretches where vehicles enter the highway. They further point out that it would allow motorists to reach Kannur more smoothly, avoiding traffic blocks at places like Mele Chovva.