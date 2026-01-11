Key events in Kerala today: Karate championship, Literary and Cultural programmes mark Jan 11
State Cadet Junior Under-21 Karate Championship in Kottayam, Literary and Cultural Programme in Thiruvananthapuram, Classical dance performance in Ernakulam and five-a-side football tournament in Kozhikode are among the major events in the state on Sunday.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kowdiar Uday Palace Convention Centre: BJP People’s Representatives' Conference. Union Home Minister Amit Shah – 11.00 am
- Tagore Theatre: Arakaviyuham Fusion Music Programme – 6.30 pm
- Kottakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: “Balivadham” Kathakali by Drishyavedi – 5.30 pm
- Statue Padma Cafe Auditorium: Akshara Sloka Sadas by Vidyadhiraja Akshara Sloka Samithi – 3.00 pm
- Kazhakkoottam Arjuna Auditorium: Annual meet of Arjuna Society of Classical Arts – 4.30 pm
- Kesavadasapuram Pension Bhavan: Sneha Literary and Cultural Programme – 10.00 am
- Press Club: Pachalloor Sukumaran Memorial Meeting by Pachalloor Sukumaran Memorial Trust – 10.30 am
- Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: Prem Nazir Memorial by Prem Nazir Friends’ Association – 5.00 pm
- Press Club: National Youth Day observance by Kerala Temple Protection Committee – 4.00 pm
- Sreekaryam Tatvamasi Atma Vidyavedi: Lecture by Swami Durgananda Saraswati – 4.30 pm
- Press Club: Nehru Award presentation by the Nehru Peace Foundation State Committee. Minister GR Anil – 4.30 pm
- Hotel Apollo Dimora: Conclusion of Pravasi Bharatiya Day celebrations – 5.00 pm
- Thycaud Gandhi Bhavan: Annual meet of Dinakavya Sabha – 1.30 pm
- Press Club: National Youth Day Seminar by World Malayalee Council – 5.00 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam PWD Guest House: Dalit Christian Church leadership meeting. Inauguration by Opposition Leader VD Satheesan – 2.00 pm
- Kottayam Public Library Mini Hall: Pala KM Mathai Foundation Children’s Literature Award – 4.00 pm
- Thirunakkara Maidanam: IPC Kottayam District Convention. Public meeting – 5.30 pm
- Near Kottayam Star Junction, Gandhi Study Centre Auditorium: Kumaran Asan death anniversary by R Shankar Cultural Forum – 3.30 pm
- Nalla Idayan Church: Feast. Holy Mass – 5.45 pm; Rosary, Mass, message, novena, blessing – 5.00 pm
- Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: State Cadet Junior Under-21 Karate Championship – 9.30 am
- Nagampadam Private Bus Stand Atmanivedanam Hall: Eco-friendly gathering – 4.00 pm
- CMS College Great Hall: Nadopasana annual meet; 90th birthday celebration of Nadaswaram artist Thiruvizha Jayashankar – from 10.30 am
- Puthuppally Best Bakers Auditorium: Thottakkad YMCA inauguration by Chandy Oommen MLA – 7.00 pm
- Velur SNDP Hall: Annual celebration of Thazhathangadi Parappadam Residence Association – 3.30 pm
- Mooledam St Mary’s Orthodox Church: Annual feast – from 8.00 pm
- Paruthumpara Pachira Thabor St Mary’s Orthodox Church: Feast of the Holy Mother – 7.00 pm
Ernakulam
- Kaloor IMA House: Hypnosis competition by International Academy for Stage and Street Hypnosis – 10.30 am
- Kacherippady Ashirbhavan: KRLCC General Assembly political affairs committee report – 9.00 am; Reception to representatives – 11.30 am
- Kalamassery Nuvals: All India Lawyers Union mock court competition. Valedictory by Minister P Rajeev, Justice S Easwaran – 12.30 pm
- Chalikavattom West Kuzhuveli Durga Temple: Pakalpooram festival – from 8.30 am
- High Court Junction Hotel Nandavan Regency: Navajanashakthi Congress district convention – 2.00 pm
- Ernakulam Public Library Ground: “Kerala With Her” legal awareness seminar – 3.00 pm
- Karanakodam St Jude Church Open Stage: Classical dance by "Dancing Priest" Fr Dr Saju George SJ – 6.00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kavya Moola – 3.00 pm; Dance – 6.30 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Dance festival – Anjana Anand performs “Magdalana Mari” – 6.30 pm
- Ernakulam Ayyappan Temple: Makaravilakku festival, Day 3 – from 5.30 pm
- Perumanur CCPLM High School Ground: Anglo Indian Associations Kerala State Natal Fest, Merit Eve programme – Mayor VK Minimol – 4.30 pm
Kozhikode
- Nalanda Auditorium: Senior Journalists’ Forum district conference, inaugurated by MK Raghavan MP – 10.00 am
- Kuttichira Open Space: Fraternity Movement rally and public meeting – 4.00 pm
- Chakorathukulam IYA Hall: IYA monthly meet – 4.00 pm
- Nainamvalappu Kothi Mini Stadium: Five-a-side football tournament – 4.30 pm
- Town Hall: Prem Nazir memorial and music programme – 5.30 pm
- Mananchira Square Floodlit Court: South India Inter-School Basketball Tournament inauguration – 6.00 pm
- Thalakkulathur Palora Shiva Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yajnam – 6.30 pm
- Chevayur Kollangottu Ayyappa Temple: Mandala-Makaravilakku festival – from 6.30 pm
