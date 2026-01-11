Kozhikode: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the toll rates for the Vengalam–Ramanattukara stretch of National Highway 66.

The notification will be published in the media on January 12, after which toll collection is expected to commence after midnight the same day.

Meanwhile, trial toll collection began at the Pantheerankavu toll plaza—officially designated as the Olavanna toll plaza—on Saturday. Once toll operations begin, priority will be given to FASTag payments.

Vehicles without FASTag will be charged an additional 25 per cent if payment is made through UPI, while those paying in cash will be levied double the toll amount. Light motor vehicles, including cars, owned by residents permanently residing within a 20-kilometre radius of the Olavanna toll plaza will be eligible for a monthly pass priced at ₹340. The pass, issued on submission of the required documents, will allow unlimited crossings of the toll plaza for one month.

An annual FASTag pass costing ₹3,000, which permits up to 200 crossings at any toll plaza across the country, will also be available.

For return journeys made within 24 hours, motorists will be required to pay only half the toll amount. Commercial vehicles registered in Kozhikode district and equipped with FASTag, excluding those with national permits, will be eligible for a 50 per cent concession.

The toll collection contract has been awarded to Maharashtra-based Hule Constructions.