Thodupuzha: The Forest Department has initiated action to drive away a wild gaur that strayed into villages in the Thodupuzha region and attacked three people on Saturday. The animal was spotted roaming through Udumbannoor, Manchikkallu, Idamarukku, Kokkarani and Cheenikuzhi, triggering panic among residents.

The District Collector informed that the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) will visit the Udumbannoor area on Sunday to assess the situation. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been camping in the area and monitoring the animal, while efforts are underway to drive it back into the forest.

The wild gaur was also sighted in the Karikkappilly, Valathippara and Kokkarani areas on Saturday. Police, forest officials, RRT personnel and panchayat authorities were deployed to trace the animal. As orders to tranquillise or shoot the animal have not yet been issued, the Udumbannoor panchayat made public announcements through loudspeakers, urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid stepping out of their homes during night hours.

Terror grips region

The attacks, which began around 3.30 am on Saturday, continued to cause alarm in the region late into the night. Panic spread after two rubber tappers were attacked by the wild gaur in the early hours of the day.

The injured were Kuvakkatil Murali (63) and Purayidathil Sabu (62), both residents of Manchikkallu, Udumbannoor. Murali sustained a fracture to his arm and was admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha, while Sabu suffered minor injuries to his arm.

According to locals, the wild gaur entered the Olivirippu area of Manchikkallu around 3.30 am. As usual, Murali and Sabu were heading out for rubber tapping when Sabu, who was riding a scooter, spotted the animal on the road ahead and swerved to avoid it. He sustained a minor injury after being grazed by the gaur’s horn but managed to escape. A short distance ahead, he found Murali lying injured on the road after being attacked by the animal. Natives were alerted immediately, and Murali was taken to the hospital.

Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and conducted inspections, but were initially unable to locate the animal. Later, the Forest Department’s flying squad, Velur and Peringasheri section officials, Karimanur police, disaster response teams, elected representatives, and local residents conducted a joint search operation. However, the gaur remained elusive.

In the afternoon, forest officials detected its presence in the Cheenikuzhi area. As it is a residential area, the officials advised the people to remain cautious.

In the evening, another person was injured while efforts were underway to drive the animal away. Ajay (40) of Kochukunnel, Olivirippu, Cheenikuzhi, was attacked around 5 pm in a pineapple plantation. Though he attempted to hide behind a rubber tree after spotting the gaur, he suffered a shoulder injury from its horn and was admitted to a private hospital in Muttakkad.

Later, the animal was reportedly sighted near Kokkarani, close to Udumbannoor town, under the Karimanur police station limits. Police, Forest Department officials, RRT personnel and panchayat authorities camped in the area on Saturday. As permission to tranquillise or shoot the animal has not yet been granted, public announcements continue to be made to alert residents. The latest reports suggest that the gaur is moving rapidly through residential areas without staying in one place.

Public representatives demand action

District Panchayat member Manoj Kokkatt has written to the Divisional Forest Officer seeking urgent intervention to address the situation. He also demanded immediate financial assistance for the injured and measures to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, former grama panchayat president, CPM area committee member and local resident M Latheesh urged immediate intervention by the Forest, Police, Panchayat and Revenue departments to address growing public anxiety. He said fear has prevented residents from stepping out of their homes, severely affecting daily life and livelihoods.

Latheesh also criticised remarks by some forest officials suggesting—based on footprint analysis—that the attacking animal might be a domestic bull, stating that such claims had sparked strong protests among locals. He pointed out that three lives were narrowly saved and demanded free medical treatment for the injured from the Forest Department, along with immediate relief from the grama panchayat’s disaster relief fund.