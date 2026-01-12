Key events in Kerala today: Award ceremony, art exhibition, book festival listed on Jan 12
APJ Abdul Kalam Award ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram to be attended by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos Bava, and Ramesh Chennithala; inauguration of Vivekananda Jayanti celebration by novelist Vennala Mohan in Kottayam; Great Bombay Circus in Kochi; are some of the events in Kerala on January 12, 2025.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Mascot Hotel: National summit on 'The use of modern technology in recruitment procedures' by the Kerala PSC, inaugurated by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, 9:30 am
- Press Club Hall: Pachalloor Sukumaran death anniversary and award ceremony, attended by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, N K Premachandran MP, and Ramesh Chennithala, 10:30 am
- Karyavattom Govt. Engineering College: State Youth Commission's Youth Day celebration, inaugurated by Minister Saji Cherian, 2:00 pm
- Thykadu Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi Hall: APJ Abdul Kalam Award ceremony, attended by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos Bava, and Ramesh Chennithala, 5:30 pm
- Legislative Assembly Complex: Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, 10:00 am
- Thykadu Ganesham: Lecture by Nemom Pushparaj, 6:45 pm
- Manvila Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School: Inauguration of Kalabharati Study Centre, 1:30 pm
Kollam
- Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe: Art exhibition, 11:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam BCM College Education Theatre: Social Work Supervision Conference – 10:00 am
- Thapasya Kala Kendram Hall: Inauguration of Vivekananda Jayanti celebration. Novelist Vennala Mohan – 4:00 pm
Kochi
- Perandoor Vivekananda Statue: Floral tribute on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti, led by Elamakkara Vivekananda Study Centre – 7:30 am
- Kacheripady Aashirbhavan: Symposium as part of the International Anglo-Indian Meet – 10:00 am
- Kaloor Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
- Fort Kochi Vasco da Gama Square: Heritage Walk as part of the International Anglo-Indian Meet; Mayor V.K. Minimol – 5:00 pm
- Fort Kochi Cochin Club: 'Meeting the Community', a Kochi regional meet as part of the International Anglo-Indian Meet – 6:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Sreenivasan commemoration, Metro Film Society film screening 'Arabikkatha' – 6:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam (by Shafeekudheen and Shabana) at the dance festival organized by Dharani and Chavara Cultural Centre – 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Town Hall: U A Khader commemoration, "The Grandeur of Khader's Stories," inauguration by P K Poker at 2:00 pm, Public meeting inaugurated by T D Ramakrishnan at 5:00 pm
- Malabar Christian College Ground: "Samara Kahalam" (Call to Protest) youth rally by the Youth Congress State Committee against the Central and State governments, 3:00 pm Concluding session at Beach Freedom Square, inaugurated by AICC Secretary B.V. Srinivas, 5:00 pm
- Alkapuri: KPCC Industries Cell District Committee installation and convention, inaugurated by A.P. Anilkumar MLA, 3:00 pm
- Sarovaram Biopark: District-level inauguration of 'Ayush Vibe 4, Wellness, Health and Happiness', by Thottathil Raveendran MLA, 3:30 pm
- Academy Art Gallery: Inauguration of 'Iksha 26', a painting exhibition, by artist Paul Kallanode, 4:00 pm
- Arayidathupalam Navami Restaurant premises: Book discussion on "Mundyadi Damodaran's Literature and Friendship," 4:30 pm
- Alkapuri: Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day celebration led by Vivekananda Study Circle, 4:30 pm
- Near Mananchira Public Library: Venezuela solidarity meeting led by the Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham Town Area Committee, inaugurated by K T Kunhikannan, Director of Keluettan Study and Research Centre, 5:30 pm
- Mananchira Maidan, Dr C BC Warrier Floodlit Court: Kalyan Kendra South India Inter-School Basketball Tournament, 6:00 pm
