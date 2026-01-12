Man, woman found dead at residence in Kanjirapally
Mail This Article
×
A man and a woman were found dead at a residence in Kulappuram, Kanjirapally, around 9.30 pm on Sunday. The man, a native of Kottayam, was found hanging, while the woman, identified as Sherly Mathew, was found dead on the floor with her throat slit.
According to residents, Sherly had moved into the house six months ago following the death of her husband. Police suspect a case of murder-suicide, with the man allegedly killing the woman before hanging himself.
The incident came to light after a relative failed to reach Sherly over the phone and alerted the police. Officers who arrived at the spot found both bodies.
More details are awaited.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.