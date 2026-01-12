Tirur: Tirur is set to get the district’s first pedestrian crossing system, a smart solution to ensure safe passage for pedestrians along one of its busiest stretches

The new system is being installed in front of Tirur Government Boys Higher Secondary School and SSM Polytechnic College, areas where crossing the road has long been a challenge.

Designed for locations without automatic traffic signals, the system features a switch mounted on a pole. When pressed, a red light above the pole illuminates, signalling vehicles to stop and allowing pedestrians to cross safely. Around 3,000 students use this stretch daily and at present, SPC cadets and teachers of the Boys School manually stop traffic to ensure that the students are crossing the road safely.

School authorities have long raised the issue with Kurukkoli Moitheen MLA. Following this, plans are underway to construct two foot overbridges in the area. The poles for the pedestrian crossing system have already been installed and the bulbs will soon be fitted to make the system fully operational.