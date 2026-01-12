T B Mini, the survivor's counsel in the actress assault case, expressed disappointment over the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese's remarks reportedly made against her in the trial court on Monday. Judge Honey M Varghese, who pronounced the verdict in the actress assault case in December 2025, made sharp remarks against Mini, while considering a batch of contempt of court petitions related to the case.

Sources who were present in the court confirmed the judge's remarks in the court. Mini, who is the counsel of one of the petitioners in the case, did not turn up in the court on Monday. When the case was about to be heard, Mini's junior counsel stood up to present the case. The Judge enquired about Mini and then went on to say that Mini was lax in conducting the case and was seldom present in the court during the trial.

Mini told Onmanorama that she didn't have anything to say to such kind of statements. "I have been told about the remarks made in the court. All these years, I had spent my time and energy on that case, fighting for a cause. I had worked together with the prosecutor, trying my best to ensure justice. These comments about my lack of competence and enthusiasm in the case are disappointing," she said.

Mini had openly conveyed her displeasure over the manner in which Dileep was acquitted by the trial court. There was criticism from the prosecution that the evidence presented was never considered by the trial court. Mini said that her junior counsel had prepared well to present the case scheduled on Monday.

"We had already submitted all the documents related to the case. The government pleader was supposed to present on Monday. I had to attend another case in connection with co-operative society in Wayanad. There was no need for me to be present there for the case," said Mini. According to sources, the Judge said that Mini would often come to the court and doze off during hearings.

The trial court has posted hearing on all the contempt of court petitions on January 22. The contempt of court case being handled by Mini pertains to a petition filed by a woman against former DGP R Sreelekha's comments made on her YouTube channel favouring Dileep. The trial court has sentenced six convicts to rigorous imprisonment in the actress assault case.