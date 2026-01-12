Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time, a floral tribute at the life-sized statue of Velu Thampi Dalawa in the Secretariat compound was conducted entirely behind closed gates on Sunday, with neither the public nor organisations allowed to participate.

It was the Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani who performed the ceremony on behalf of the state government. Although it was a holiday, Secretariat officials had been asked to attend, but only a handful were present.

In August last year, the government issued an order prohibiting organisations and members of the public from offering garlands or flowers at the statue. The flower offering on Sunday, held on the occasion of the Kundara Proclamation anniversary, was the first event to be conducted under these restrictions. Security personnel were instructed not to allow anyone else to perform or witness the ceremony, and the gate to the compound remained closed.

Velayudhan Chempakaraman Thampi, popularly known as Velu Thampi Dalawa, served as the Dalawa (Prime Minister) of Travancore from 1802 to 1809. He led the struggle against the British and sacrificed his life rather than surrender to his enemies. The statue in front of the Secretariat was installed in his memory. Traditionally, the statue was honoured with floral tributes by cultural organisations, trusts, and individuals on his birthday, May 6, as well as on the anniversary of the Kundara Proclamation, January 11.

The restrictions on public participation were imposed after BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar entered the Secretariat compound and conducted a flower offering last time. Under the new directive, only a minister or the Chief Secretary is permitted to perform garlanding or flower offerings at the statue on January 6 or May 11.