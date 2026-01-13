New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that states would be required to pay heavy compensation to victims of dog-bite incidents, raising concerns over the delay in implementing norms on stray animals over the past five years.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria added that even dog lovers and feeders will be held "responsible" and "accountable" for dog-bite incidents.

"For every dog bite, death or injury caused to children or the elderly, we are going to ask the state governments to pay heavy compensation, as they did not do anything on the implementation of norms in the past five years. Also, responsibility and accountability will be fixed on those who feed these stray dogs. If you love these animals so much, then why don't you take them to your house? Why should these dogs loiter around, bite and scare people?" Justice Nath said.

Justice Mehta concurred with the views of Justice Nath and said, "Who should be held accountable when dogs attack a 9-year-old? The organisation that is feeding them? You want us to shut our eyes to the problem."

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court was hearing several petitions seeking modification of its November 7, 2025, order directing authorities to remove stray animals from institutional areas and roads.

The court also cited an incident in Gujarat where a stray dog bit a lawyer in a park, and said that lawyers who claimed to be dog lovers attacked the civic officials who went to catch the animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also lamented that it had been hearing arguments on the matter for four days, but activists and NGOs have prevented it from proceeding further and have not allowed it to hear the views of the centre and the states.

"Our request to all the lawyers is to allow us to take to task the union, the state authorities and other bodies… Allow us to pass an order. We need to spend half a day with the States and Union. To see whether they have a plan of action or not. The problem has multiplied by a thousand. We just want the implementation of the statutory provision. Allow us to do that. Allow us to work. Allow us to proceed further," the top court observed during the hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 9, the top court declined to go into the allegations of harassment of women dog feeders and caregivers, stating that the aggrieved persons could lodge FIRs since it was a law and order issue. It also declined to address claims regarding derogatory remarks about women on this issue.

Taking note of the "alarming rise" in dog-bite incidents within institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations, the apex court on November 7 directed relocation of stray canines forthwith to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.

It also said stray dogs picked up shall not be released back to the place they were picked up from. It directed the authorities to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from the state highways, national highways and expressways.

The top court is hearing a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 last year, over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.