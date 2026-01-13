The Kerala Government has issued an order to raise the wages of prison labourers, marking the first revision in eight years. It also integrated the six categories which were previously in use, into three categories: skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled.

Under the new structure, skilled labourers will receive ₹620 a day, semi-skilled labourers ₹560, and unskilled labourers ₹530.

The order stated that a revision was necessary as the last wage hike was in 2018. It also noted that several other states have already increased inmate wages and that, compared to states such as Karnataka, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the wages paid to prison inmates in Kerala are relatively low.

The order also cited a Supreme Court judgement calling for fair wages for all prisoners, adding that wage fixation should be based on humane and rational criteria.

It also termed the move critical to protecting prisoners' human rights, with the income earned ensuring rehabilitation after the sentence is complete and keeping them away from illegal activities. Additionally, such incomes help inmates fulfil family responsibilities.

The order also granted additional incentives to certain inmates undertaking work such as rubber tapping and stone cutting in open prisons at Nettukaltheri and Cheemeni, based on annual production, at rates fixed by the Government during the Onam season each year, as per separate Government orders.