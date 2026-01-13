Kozhikode: Breaking away from conventional welfare approaches, the Kozhikode district administration has set out on an ambitious mission to rewrite the rules of inclusion. With the launch of the Sahamitra initiative, the district is racing towards becoming Kerala’s first fully disability-friendly district by securing the rights of persons with disabilities and placing them at the heart of social and administrative spheres.

The Sahamitra project has been designed with comprehensive objectives that include improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities, protecting their rights, strengthening digital inclusion, ensuring continuous personalised care and support, expanding skill development and employment opportunities, guaranteeing the benefits of social security schemes and making public facilities barrier-free.

Kerala’s largest accessibility audit

As part of the initiative, Kozhikode district has kicked off Kerala’s largest barrier-free building accessibility audit since last week. In the first phase alone, over 500 public buildings across the district have already been assessed. Around 2,000 volunteers from 78 colleges, affiliated with the National Service Scheme and Campus COK (University of Calicut), are participating in this district-level audit.

Preparations of UDID survey underway.

Approximately 4,000 public buildings under various local self-governments in the district will be evaluated in different stages. The primary objective of the audit is to identify physical barriers in public spaces and develop practical, data-driven solutions to make them fully accessible.

The audit, which is shaping up to be one of the most extensive accessibility audits ever conducted in Kerala, is led by the Kozhikode district administration. It also involves participation from local self-government institutions, the Composite Regional Center (CRC) and the Association of People with Disabilities (APD).

Key achievements

Collector Snehil Kumar Singh receives the certificate from Social Justice Minister R Bindu, recognizing Kozhikode as the first district to complete UDID registration.

100% UDID Registration

With the Sahamitra project, Kozhikode has become the first district in Kerala to achieve 100% UDID (Unique Disability ID) registration. The UDID card is a crucial document that ensures persons with disabilities can access government services and benefits without barriers. With full registration, all government services that individuals are entitled to under the RPWD (Rights of Persons with Disabilities) Act are now fully accessible.

‘Sahamitra’ Mobile App for parents

Preparations are underway to launch the Sahamitra mobile app, designed to support caregivers of children with disabilities. Through the app, parents and caregivers will have access to guidance on various therapies, track the progress of children and interact directly with experts.

From the camp conducted by the Medical College as part of Sahamithra.

Disability camps pave the way to essential services

Under the Sahamitra initiative, the district has conducted extensive disability identification camps, data entry camps and medical board camps. A total of 33 data and digital entry camps, along with 13 medical board camps, have been held so far. These efforts have streamlined the process of obtaining medical board certifications and other essential documents, making it significantly easier for persons with disabilities to access government welfare schemes.

Pioneering initiatives for a disability-friendly district

A range of model projects, previously rolled out under the leadership of the district administration, such as easily accessible ICDS centres, Enabling Kozhikode, BUDS schools, and the Cradle mobile application etc have significantly strengthened the district’s journey toward becoming a fully disability-friendly district.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh visits the registration camp.

A model for the country

The Sahamitra initiative, which integrates digital identification, technical support, social participation, youth volunteerism and development of basic infrastructure etc is emerging as a pioneering disability-friendly governance model for both Kerala and the entire country.

Through UDID- enabled rights-based access, continuous digital support for families via a mobile app and the creation of barrier-free basic facilities, Sahamitra embodies a comprehensive, forward-looking approach. Together, these efforts form the backbone of the mission to make Kozhikode a truly disability-friendly district.