The festival kitchen (Kalavara) of the 64th State School Kalolsavam will begin functioning on Tuesday, serving elaborate meals for the mega cultural event, led by chef Pazhayidam Mohanan Namboothiri.

Meals will be served from the night before the festival. Minister for Revenue K Rajan visited the cooking area on Monday and reviewed the arrangements.

All essential supplies, including vegetables for the traditional grand sadya and other cooking materials, have already been delivered to Kalavara. The ceremonial Palukachal, led by Pazhayidam Mohanan Namboothiri, will take place at 3.00 pm on Monday, formally marking the start of cooking preparations.

Operating under the supervision of teachers’ organisations, the food wing will involve more than 600 teachers as members of the food committee. Ahead of the launch, Rajan, along with the Mayor and the District Collector, visited the food court to assess infrastructure and overall preparedness.

The dining pavilion can accommodate 4,000 people at a time, with queueing space for another 5,000. Organisers will serve breakfast to over 10,000 people each morning, while lunch preparations will cater to nearly 20,000 participants.

Rajan assured that the food distribution system would operate smoothly and on a grand scale. Organisers also confirmed that even if competitions extend late into the night, the Kalavara will remain open until 1.00 am, ensuring that every child participating in the festival is well fed.