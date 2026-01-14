Elappully: Artificial Intelligence has made its entry into soil testing in agricultural fields, with an AI-powered device named Senseluto being deployed for the first time in the State at Elappully, a region known for its agricultural innovations.

The device delivers soil test results on its screen within ten minutes by inserting its sensors into the ground. Using AI technology, Senseluto analyses seven critical parameters related to soil health, including micronutrient levels, soil acidity and alkalinity, temperature and organic carbon content.Farmers can access detailed results through a mobile application, helping them to adopt scientific practices.

Senseluto has been developed by a five-member team led by an agricultural scientist and retired professor from the Pattambi Rice Research Centre Dr. Elankovan. Elappully is the first to use this equipment in the state under the Leeds Innovation Project. Panchayat president P C Biju inaugurated the soil testing on the agricultural field of Arul Joseph in Kottilpara. The initiative was led by Agriculture Officer B S Vinodkumar, supported by agriculture assistants S Soumya and V Geetha, Leeds field assistant S Geetha. Farmers V Chenthamara, P Chellamuthu, R Thomas, Martin Shibu, Peter Benedict and V Balu were also present. B S Vinodkumar noted that the equipment could be used in all agricultural fields with soil health cards.

Test first, sow smarter

Soil testing is the foundation of farming. Identifying nutrient deficiencies and assessing the acidic or alkaline properties of soil enables farmers to apply fertilizers scientifically. This approach helps make farming more successful and profitable.

Traditionally, farmers face challenges such as the inconvenience of collecting soil samples, lack of awareness and delays in obtaining test results, often leaving them in crisis. The AI-driven Senseluto has been developed to overcome these hurdles by facilitating quick, easy, and efficient soil testing, said those who developed the equipment.