Thrissur: Kerala’s young artists will stream into the festive expanse of Swaraj Round from today, filling the city with colour and creativity. The State School Kalolsavam will unfold over the next five days across 25 venues in and around Thekkinkadu Maidan. Three of the main stages have been set up at Thekkinkadu, the traditional venue of the Thrissur Pooram. Ahead of the inaugural ceremony at 10 am, a pandimelam will be performed to herald the festival, followed by a kudamattam featuring 64 students representing the 64th edition of the Kalolsavam.

Fusion dance

As part of the inaugural ceremony, a visual presentation featuring 40 students from Kalamandalam will be staged on Wednesday. The welcome song will be presented in dance form, blending Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, Ottanthullal, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Nangyarkkoothu, Oppana, Margamkali, Keralanatanam, tribal dance, Thiruvathira and folk dance into a six-minute performance.

239 events

Competitions will be held in 239 categories across 25 venues. Of these, 96 events are in the high school section, 105 in higher secondary, and 19 each in the Sanskrit and Arabic Kalolsavams. Between 12,000 and 14,000 students are expected to participate, including those qualifying through appeals. Accommodation has been arranged at 20 schools, with facilities ranging from beds to herbal drinking water.

The district that emerges overall champion will receive a gold cup weighing 117.5 sovereigns. Photo: Manorama

117.5-sovereign gold trophy

The district that emerges as the overall champion will receive a golden trophy weighing 117.5 sovereigns. After district-level tours and a victory procession, the trophy will be shifted to the district treasury for safe keeping.

Pazhayidom flavours

As in previous years, the kitchen arrangements are being handled by Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri. A wide menu has been prepared, including a unique dish called Konkini dosa, made using grains and pulses. A payasam prepared with jackfruit is also on the menu. The kitchen will function round the clock, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The breakfast menu includes appam, uppumavu, idli, puttu and dosa.

Staff prepare meals for students and parents at State School Kalolsavam. Photo: Manorama

German-style pavilions

To beat the heat, the main stages at Thekkinkadu Maidan have been set up using German technology. The primary stage, Suryakanthi, can seat 10,000 people, while the Parijatham stage can accommodate 3,000 and the Neelakurinji stage 2,000. Most other venues have seating for at least 250 people.

Fierce battle for the crown

Thrissur district, which lifted the title at the previous Kalolsavam after a gap of 26 years, is fielding an 850-member team. Palakkad, which lost the title by a single point last time, is returning determined to reclaim the crown. Strong challenges are also expected from Kannur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

30 buses round the clock

Thirty buses have been arranged to operate 24 hours a day for the movement of students. They will ferry participants from the railway station and KSRTC stand to their accommodation centres. Each bus will have a driver, two volunteers and a route manager. These buses will also be used to travel between accommodation centres and dining halls.

Distinctive flag mast

A special flag mast combining a painting brush and a veena has been created for this edition. The brush rises as the flag mast, while the veena and musical notes together form the number 64, symbolising the 64th Kalolsavam. The structure was designed by NR Yadukrishnan, sculpture faculty member at Kalady Sanskrit University.