Kochi: Art curator and founding figure of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Bose Krishnamachari, has resigned from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), citing pressing family reasons. He served as President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and as a member of the KBF Board of Trustees.

Krishnamachari co-curated the inaugural edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2012 and played a key role in shaping its vision and growth. In a statement, the Foundation acknowledged his contributions, highlighting his influence on the Biennale’s evolution and international standing.

KBF chairperson Venu Vasudevan said Krishnamachari submitted his resignation on Tuesday. “He submitted the resignation letter citing family reasons. I cannot go into further details,” Vasudevan said.

