Moolamattom: A move is underway to demolish the hanging bridge at the Moolamattom Triveni Sangamam, a site with immense tourism potential. A letter has been issued from the office of the district collector ordering the demolition of the bridge under the Disaster Management Act, citing that the structure is unsafe. With this, the bridge is now expected to be pulled down shortly.

Reports suggest that the decision to demolish the bridge was taken due to its weakened state and to facilitae this, steps are also being initiated to evacuate two houses in the vicinity. However, local residents allege that no agency has conducted a proper study of the bridge’s condition. They claim the move is part of a clandestine plan to demolish the bridge.

The Triveni Sangamam and the hanging bridge attract numerous visitors daily. The canal flowing through the heart of Moolamattom meets the Triveni Sangamam, which is the confluence of water discharged after power production with the Nachar and Valiyar rivers. This merging point, always rich in water, is a favourite destination for many. Most visitors come specifically to view the Sangamam from the hanging bridge.

Preparations have already been completed for constructing a concrete bridge at the site, which has been cited as the reason for dismantling the hanging bridge. Since Triveni Sangamam has witnessed several accidents, fewer people now venture into the water. Residents fear that the demolition of the hanging bridge will further hamper the tourism potential of the area. They demand that the hanging bridge be retained in a way that does not obstruct the view of Triveni Sangamam.