Neeleshwaram: A group of pilgrims from Hyderabad who were on their way to Sabarimala were worried when their vehicle suddenly broke down at Padannakad near the Juma Masjid on the national highway, yesterday. CM Aboobacker, the secretary of the Jama – ath committee who noticed them swiftly offered assistance to the helpless pilgrims. He immediately alerted municipal councillor CH Abdullah and other members of the Jama – ath committee. 

The committee quickly intervened to arrange toilet facilities and other amenities for the pilgrims in the mosque premises. Besides, the pilgrims from Hyderabad were pleasantly surprised by the warmth of the Jama – ath committee and the communal harmony of Kerala when they were allowed to set stove and cook inside the compound.   

TAGS

