Kannur: A Plus Two student who was critically injured after jumping from the third floor of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School in Payyavoor died early on Thursday.

Ayona Monson (17), who was on ventilator support, had undergone surgery after doctors detected a lung air leak and a brain haemorrhage. Following her death, her organs were donated. Her body has been kept at the mortuary, and the funeral will be held on Friday, school principal Binoy told Onmanorama.

The incident occurred on Monday when Ayona jumped from the ground-plus-three-storey school building, suffering severe head injuries. The circumstances that led to the incident remain unclear. Her parents had informed the authorities that there were no known issues within the family.