Coimbatore: A small piece of lemon, meant to ward off the evil eye on a newly purchased car, ended up sparking a major scuffle between neighbours in Periyaputhur, Karamadai.

Naveen Kumar, a local resident, had made it a habit to cut small lemons and toss them around all four sides of his new car each day to protect the vehicle from the evil eye. For three days in a row, pieces of the lemon landed in the yard of his neighbour, Ponnuswamy. When Ponnuswamy questioned him about it, a heated exchange ensued as Naveen Kumar picked up an argument. With family members and relatives joining in, the disagreement soon turned into a full-blown scuffle.

It was Naveen Kumar who later shared videos online showing him being beaten up during the altercation. Both parties also filed complaints at the Karamadai Police Station. However, local elders have stepped in to mediate, and efforts are being made to resolve the matter amicably.