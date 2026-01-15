Thodupuzha: For years, a living symbol of communal harmony in Thodupuzha, Undaplav Kizhakkumparambil Nassar (60), a long-time attendant of St Mary’s Jacobite Church, has passed away.

Nassar had shared a deep and enduring bond with the church for more than two and a half decades. A vegetable vendor at the nearby market by profession, he began his association with the church as a caretaker at the adjacent chapel. Cleaning the premises and lighting the lamp at dusk were among the duties he carried out with dedication. Over time, he became a familiar and trusted presence at the parish church itself.

Every day, Nassar would arrive at the church at dawn, light the lamps, and begin his day by ringing the church bell. He would then clean the church and its surroundings, attending to every task. For every need of the parish, Nassar became an indispensable presence, which led the church committee to appoint him as a permanent employee.

His sudden passing has plunged the parish community into deep sorrow. Parish Vicar Fr Abi Ulahannan, trustee Joy Kottankottil, former vicars, and members of the managing committee were among those who paid their last respects to Nassar. A large number of people also attended his burial at the Nainar mosque cemetery in Karikkode.

Nassar, who stood firm in his own faith even as he became an inseparable part of a Christian place of worship, leaves behind a region united in grief.