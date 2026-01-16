Kollam: The outward ejection of Reinforced Earth (RE) panels on the elevated highway at Chathannoor and the development of cracks on the elevated path at Kottiyam have raised serious safety concerns. These construction lapses were noticed just before the stretches were scheduled to open for traffic. City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan has reported to the Collector about the threat posed to the public, including students in Chathannoor.

Kottiyam

The elevated highway is developing widespread cracks at several locations along the stretch between Parakkulam and Kottiyam Junction. Long cracks have appeared even along the median in the middle of the highway. A 30-metre-long crack has formed at Parakkulam in front of the Indian Oil Corporation. Activists of the Parakkulam Janakeeya Samithi have pointed out that these cracks are lengthening by the day.

Cracks have also appeared at several other points, including the middle of the elevated highway in front of the mosque at Sugathan Mukku. Additional cracks between the mosque and Kottiyam Junction, which were resurfaced recently, have now been covered using tar. Meanwhile, the peeled edges and sides of the RE panels on the eastern side of Kottiyam Junction are now being covered with cement.

Masking cracks with sand

The elevated highway near Parakkulam, which has been barricaded with concrete blocks, remains inaccessible to motorists and pedestrians. This restriction delayed the cracks developed on the structure from coming to public attention. They were first noticed by members of the protest committee during their morning walk.

Meanwhile, the contracting company has been laying sand over the surface in an apparent attempt to conceal the cracks. Recently, an RE panel in the area was also found to have been pushed outward.

A wall of sand over culvert

Both sides of the road at Parakkulam are marshy lands. The national highway is being built here by filling sand over a culvert meant to facilitate water flow from a paddy field in Parakkulam to the Pullankuzhy bund field. A similar construction method was used at Mailakkad in Irakkam, where the highway caved in a couple of months ago.

Chathannoor

Local residents and traders fear a potential collapse of the elevated highway at this location. In stretches where works have been completed, the upper portions are jutting outward. Panels are protruding between the Canara Bank–High School Junction and in front of the Federal Bank along the northern side of the road. Construction flaws are visible at the junction where the elevated highway merges with the slab of the underpass. The edges of several panels on either side of the highway remain damaged

City Police Commissioner reports to collector over potential threat

The report submitted by City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan to Collector N Devidas highlights how several slabs are protruding dangerously along the northern side of the road between the Government Higher Secondary School at Chathannoor Junction and the underpass. The report also identifies three locations where slabs have developed cracks. These slabs may collapse at any moment, injuring commuters, students and traders.

Such an accident in Chathannoor town, which is frequented daily by thousands of people and vehicles, will have far-reaching consequences with the Assembly election fast approaching. Sivalaya, the company entrusted with construction, and the executive engineer supervising the work have been alerted. The report demands that experts examine the elevated highway at the earliest and that corrective measures be taken urgently.

The report further states that slabs are in a dangerous condition near the Toyota showroom at Pattarumukku along the Kottiyam–Kollam Road and also near the Brothers Cosmetics along the Kottiyam–Thiruvananthapuram Road.

Compensation not received; Greenfield Road Protest Council to launch protest

The National Highway 744, Kadambattukonam–Madurai Greenfield Road Joint Protest Council is set to launch a protest against the non-payment of compensation, even four years after the acquisition of houses and land for road development. Nearly 2,000 plots were acquired for the construction of the greenfield path. Although the valuation process has been completed, compensation has yet to be disbursed.

A public meeting will be held tomorrow at Anchal Agasthyakkodu Sairam City to discuss protest measures, said convenor Vishal Varghese Mathew.

Meeting today

District Collector N Devidas will hold discussions with protestors against the elevated highway today at 3 pm. Construction of the elevated highway remains stalled in the district due to ongoing protests.

The relay satyagraha by the Janakeeya Samara Samithi demanding the construction of a flyover has completed 25 days at Parakkulam. A similar protest is underway at Kottiyam under the aegis of the Samyuktha Samara Samithi, demanding a flyover instead of the elevated highway.

Protests are also being staged by the Ayathil Janakeeya Samara Samithi, demanding a flyover at Ayathil, and by the Kallumthaazham Janakeeya Samara Samithi and Mangadu Janakeeya Koottayma, demanding demolition of the elevated highway at Kallumthaazham to build a flyover.

Meanwhile, an Action Council is protesting to demand an elevated highway at the Kavanadu–Shakthikulangara area.