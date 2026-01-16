Fenni Ninan, the friend of Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil who is under arrest in the rape case, has moved the High Court to quash the FIR filed by the Pathanamthitta Cyber police, accusing him of revealing the identity of the survivor in a Facebook post.

The cyber police registered a case against Ninan on Thursday, under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000, for disclosing the identity of the survivor, outraging the modesty of a woman and publishing obscene material in electronic form.

However, in the plea, Ninan argued that he had merely shared messages he had received from her and that he didn't disclose her identity or any details capable of identifying her.

Additionally, the plea states that Ninan did not make any defamatory statements against the survivor, but only stated that the allegation of rape cannot be sustained, as the chats show she maintained contact with the accused even after the alleged incident.

The plea argues that Ninan merely exercised his freedom of speech and expression guaranteed to every person under Article 19, and that the case is an attempt to curtail it. It also urged the court to quash the case, stating that the police are actively taking steps to arrest him.

Fenni posted on Facebook on Thursday, stating that he did not understand the logic behind the survivor's request to meet the accused, over a year after the alleged incident occurred. He also clarified that he had not disclosed the survivor's name or details in the post or in the shared chats.

He also reacted to the case registered against him by the cyber police, through a Facebook post on Friday, clarifying once again that he had not revealed any details of the survivor.