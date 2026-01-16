The Congress has high hopes about winning the upcoming elections to the Kerala Assembly. In conversation with Malayala Manorama's editorial team in Thiruvananthapuram, AICC General Secretary (Organisational matters) KC Venugopal speaks about the Congress's prospects in regaining power in the State.

Q: The CPM is projecting Pinarayi Vijayan as its chief ministerial candidate. Will Congress have such a candidate?

A: The Congress announced a month ago that it would not have a chief minister candidate. This announcement was made in the presence of the AICC President and Rahul Gandhi. The party has never announced its chief ministerial candidate anywhere in advance. Instead, the Congress faces the election united as a team. However, it is not wrong if someone hopes to be the chief minister. Did the CPM project a chief ministerial candidate in 2016? Did that party then project Pinarayi Vijayan as the chief minister? Earlier, despite projecting KR Gouri Amma as the chief minister, did she become the chief minister?

Q: How will the UDF, if voted to power, decide the chief minister?

A: A decision on the chief minister will be made within 24 hours. The party president will depute observers to the state and will seek the views of the MLAs and prominent leaders. A final call on the chief minister will be made based on these discussions.

Q: Is KC Venugopal in the race for the office of the chief minister?

A: I have reiterated many times that I will not be the chief ministerial candidate. Our collective responsibility is ensure the party wins. I started as a KSU worker at the Mathamangalam school in Kannur, and am now in decision-making bodies. This reflects the party's trust in me. I will always protect this trust.

Q: You are active in Kerala-related matters. Many consider that this is a deliberate attempt to achieve your targets?

A: Does that mean I should have never come to Kerala? I have headed the KSU and Youth Congress, and represented Alappuzha in both Parliament and Assembly, besides being a central minister. I am from Kerala. I am the only Youth Congress president who did not later become the KPCC general secretary. No one decides the posts for himself. The party decides the posts, which one should hold.

Q: Besides VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, your name, too, is being floated as the possible chief minister if the party comes to power. Is there an understanding among you?

A: There is no competition among us. The CPM and the BJP's political laboratories are behind the debate on the possible Congress chief minister.

Q: Aisha Potty has left the CPM and joined the Congress. Will more such people join the Congress?

A: It is possible. The local body election results reflected the electorate's decision against the LDF continuing in power. Several people in the ruling party, too, share the same sentiment. We are receiving the tacit support of many of them. We will try to bring them into the UDF.

Q: It is being said that the Kerala Congress (Mani) and several CPM leaders who are opposed to the party leadership are contemplating joining the UDF.

A: The UDF's priority is to keep the present alliance intact and strong. Our allies have stood by us during adverse periods. At the same time, we need to expand our base also. All constituents in the Front subscribe to this view.

Q: Is there a possibility of the Kerala Congress (M) returning to the UDF? Is there a consensus on this issue in Congress?

A: The results of the local body polls in Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts show that the Kerala Congress (M)'s vote bank has supported the UDF. I am not underestimating that party's strength. However, the KC(M) supporters and its workers want the party to be part of the UDF. Can KC(M) go ahead without acknowledging the wishes of its party workers? If KC(M) wants to come, we will have our doors open for them.

Q: How will Congress select its candidates?

A: The winning prospect will be the sole criterion. We have carried out multiple surveys to select candidates. Additionally, we will be seeking the opinions of party workers and leaders. The screening committee will visit all districts and hold discussions with the leaders. A decision on sitting MLAs will be made first.

Q: Did the party's experiment to infuse young blood go awry last time?

A: The list of candidates last time was one of the best. However, the COVID-19 pandemic gave the government the image of a protector. Rahul Gandhi had returned the first list last time, citing inadequate youth representation.

Q: Are there groups within the Congress?

A: No. There may be people who like me, or Satheesan, or Ramesh. But can they be considered as groups? There are people in the CPM who like and others who dislike Pinarayi Vijayan. However, in CPM, no one could publicly express their dislike for Pinarayi. The groups in Congress earlier were like two parallel organisations. The situation has now changed.

Q: Is there a group centred on you?

A: There is a team that has worked with me throughout Kerala since I was the president of the KSU and Youth Congress. This team transcended groups. If any of them maintain a close relationship with me, can I prohibit them from doing so? I don't give unnecessary priority to them at the cost of others.

Q: Are you worried about a possible clandestine CPM-BJP understanding?

A: Such an undercurrent has already been revealed, but it will affect them. This undercurrent got revealed through issues related to the PM SHRI, Labour laws, and National Highways. The meetings the chief minister had with Amit Shah at the latter's residence, and Nirmala Sitharaman at Kerala House in New Delhi, point to his proximity to the BJP. There were other meetings, too, which I will speak about later. The chief minister is scared of the central government.

Q: Did Congress have different opinions initially regarding the issue concerning Rahul Mamkootathil?

A: Those were isolated remarks, and they could not be viewed as a grave crime in a party like Congress. On the other hand, there is a silence in the CPM, a silence born out of fear of a single leader. The Congress leadership make decisions collectively, and once decided, no one is allowed to go beyond it.

Q: The political rivals, including the chief minister, have weaponised Jamaat Islami's support against Congress?

A: How sincere is their anti-Jamaat Islami stand? Jamaat Islami supported the LDF in all elections in Alappuzha. The Congress has no truck with communal organisations. We haven't tried to appease either the minority or the majority communities. The minorities have been with us since they realised that the government has been cheating them. We launched a protest over the misappropriation of gold at Sabarimala, not the BJP. We have the support of all minority and majority communities.

Q: The photograph of Unnikrishnan Potty with Sonia Gandhi has been referred to by many, including the chief minister. What is the truth behind that picture?

A: Thousands of people arrive to meet and click pictures with Sonia Gandhi. There is also a picture of Pinarayi Vijayan with Potty at a flag-off event. Does the LDF think that by publishing the photograph of Sonia Gandhi with Potty would find a solution for the Sabarimala issue? Senior leaders of the CPM have been arrested. The CPM is not willing to disown them.

Q: Will any MP contest the Assembly polls? Has anyone expressed interest in contesting?

A: The Election Committee of the party will take a final call on the candidates. There may be MPs who wish to contest. But none of them has said it openly.

Q: Is the MP Alappuzha interested in contesting?

A: I am not contesting.

Q: How is Rahul Gandhi's relationship with Shashi Tharoor?

A: Rahul Gandhi has a good relationship with Tharoor, the Congress leader. However, Tharoor's certain stands are worrisome. Rahul Gandhi won't make any decision that would compromise the basic ideologies of the organisation.

Q: What are the assigned responsibilities of Sunil Kanugolu?

A: Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu is now a member of the Congress party, and he is part of election-related affairs. However, it doesn't mean that he is controlling such activities. We are using the services of Kanugolu as a Congress worker. He is not paid for his service.